James Kennedy: Why I ‘Hope’ Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Romance Lasts

His most uncensored thoughts. James Kennedy had an unexpected answer when it comes to Raquel Leviss‘ future with Tom Sandoval following their affair.

When asked during the Wednesday, April 26, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen whether he thinks the twosome will last, the 31-year-old said: “In a weird way, I hope so.”

He explained to Andy Cohen: “Because just think about the dreams they’re going to have in each other’s bed and all the traumatic s—t they’re gonna go through. As a couple, if they survived each other and go through it, hats off.”

Earlier in the broadcast, Kennedy admitted that he was “speechless” by the scandal, but added that his ex was “always a big Sandoval fan.”

Kennedy introduced Leviss, 28, to Vanderpump Rules viewers when she joined the hit Bravo series as a guest star in 2016. The former beauty pageant contestant was later promoted to a main cast member before announcing at the season 9 reunion in 2022 that she had parted ways with Kennedy.

“We have decided to break off the engagement. It’s been something that I have been thinking about for a while, and I think that James has noticed that my heart hasn’t been fully in it,” she shared during the January 2022 special. “I didn’t want to give up on him because he really has shown me how dedicated he is to me and the things that he is willing to do to better himself. But I feel like it is something deep within. I have been having nightmares about our wedding day, and I think that’s a telltale sign that something is wrong.”

Kennedy moved on with girlfriend Ally Lewber, whom he is still currently dating. Meanwhile, Leviss was linked to Tom Schwartz, Peter Madrigal and Oliver Saunders before Us Weekly confirmed in March that she was hooking up with Sandoval, 40, amid his romance with Ariana Madix.

In response to the drama, Leviss issued a public apology to Madix, 37. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram that same month, after Sandoval and Madix called it quits.

Kennedy, meanwhile, used his online platform to slam Sandoval and Leviss. (The TomTom co-owner notably paid for the U.K. native’s season 9 proposal to Leviss.)

“Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything,” he wrote alongside an article about the cheating scandal. After a social media user called Sandoval and Leviss the “most vile subhumans I’ve ever met,” Kennedy replied, “CORRECT.”

During the WWHL aftershow, Kennedy also weighed in on the upcoming season 10 reunion.

“Just wait for it,” he said, adding that he had to get things “off my chest” in person versus on social media. “I had to get it out. I had to let him know.”

After the cast reunited to tape the Bravo special late last month, Lala Kent revealed that Andy Cohen had to get involved when a “brawl” broke out.

“I’m not gonna say who it was. I will say Andy got involved. He could hardly control it, so security got involved. I won’t say who was trying to brawl or whatever, but it was very heated the entire day,” the beauty mogul, 32, shared on her “Give Them Lala” podcast in March.

Since crossing paths with Madix and Sandoval on screen again, a rep for Leviss confirmed to Us on April 14, that she was in rehab, but not seeking help for substance abuse issues.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the statement read. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday nights on Bravo and is available the next day on Peacock.