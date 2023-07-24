James Kennedy is giving Graham the dog a fresh start — and a new name.

“Hippie! ❤️,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday, July 23, alongside a photo of the pup. “We’ve decided to rename this little beauty ‘hippie’ this is a tribute to my late godfather, George Michael’s dogs name… the only dog I saw around the house growing up.”

Kennedy’s father, Andros Georgiou, was a close friend of Michael’s before the musician’s death in December 2016. “Although George and hippie are in heaven now together I know that they are watching over me now, a proud doggy papa! 🐶❤️,” he continued.

In a previous Instagram Story post, Kennedy shared a sweet photo of himself enjoying a walk with his dog. “Best Friends Forever,” he captioned the scenic snap.

Kennedy shared the toy Goldendoodle with ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss. The former couple got the dog in 2018, three years before announcing their split. As the costars navigated their post-breakup relationship, Leviss, 28, maintained primary ownership of the dog.

“I’ve missed Graham more than I’ve missed Raquel,” Kennedy told cameras in a February episode of the Bravo show after a tense discussion with his ex. “This is f—ked up, honestly. Maybe if I could see him once. I f—king miss him.”

Kennedy explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December 2021 that the puppy was “a graduation present” from Leviss’ mom. “So technically, Graham Cracker is her dog even though we raised him together,” he said. “I’ll always love the little guy and I do miss him right now. … There was no big fight or anything, so I don’t see why I couldn’t see Graham Cracker.”

Earlier this month, Kennedy revealed that he and the dog were finally reunited — this time for good. “Look who made his way back home, back into my life,” he gushed in a Wednesday, July 19, Instagram post. “I’ll take care of you forever, and I love you.”

Pump Rules fans were overjoyed for Kennedy, but the sweet moment soon took a surprising turn. Leviss’ mom, Laura Leviss, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the dog’s alleged behavioral issues and the decision to rehome him as her daughter sought mental health treatment. (Raquel checked into a facility earlier this year amid the fallout of her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval.)

Laura alleged to the outlet on Friday, July 21, that the doodle “had bitten several people” in the past and needed training. “When Rachel went into the mental health facility, she asked us to care for Graham as we have many times before. While caring for him he bit me to the bone, causing severe damage,” she claimed, using her daughter’s legal name.

According to Laura, the family enlisted Lisa Vanderpump and her Vanderpump Dogs Rescue organization to help find a new home for the pooch after he allegedly bit two trainers at California Doodle Rescue. “My daughter nor I ever dumped Graham and want nothing but the best for him,” she asserted.

Raquel, for her part, has stayed quiet about the dog drama. While Kennedy and their costars have been filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, Raquel was recently spotted visiting family in Tuscon, Arizona, after reportedly leaving her mental health facility.