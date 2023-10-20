Britney Spears is sharing another glimpse of her rocky relationship with sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Britney, 41, claims in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, that Jamie Lynn, 32, tried to pitch the idea of a “sister talk show” to Britney when the pop star had just returned from a mental health treatment facility.

In the book, the insider says, Britney writes that she was “a shell of myself” and “still on lithium” when her “family walked into [her] house like nothing had happened.”

Britney then claims that she was “practically comatose” when a “chipper” Jamie Lynn made the talk show pitch. Noting that her sister would often come back “loud and happy” from meetings about television shows, Britney writes that “every time” Jamie Lynn spoke “it was a new scheme.”

This is not the first time the “Toxic” singer has accused Jamie Lynn of being unsupportive during difficult periods of her life. After Jamie Lynn opened up about the duo’s relationship during a January 2022 appearance on Good Morning America, Britney claimed via X (formerly Twitter) that the Zoey 101 alum was “never around me much 15 years ago at that time.”

Later that month, the sisters’ rift deepened when Britney’s lawyer sent Jamie Lynn a cease and desist following the release of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, and her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. Britney subsequently called Jamie Lynn “scum” via her Instagram Story and slammed her book.

“I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!” Britney wrote at the time. “I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!!”

In addition to opening up about Jamie Lynn’s poorly-timed TV show pitch, Britney also claimed in The Woman in Me that she found out about her sister’s teen pregnancy through the media. (Jamie Lynn welcomed her first child, daughter Maddie, in 2008 with now ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge. The actress, who was 17 when she gave birth to her eldest child, also shares daughter Ivey, 5, with husband Jamie Watson, whom she wed in 2014.)

The source told Us that Britney claimed her family “kept” the pregnancy news from her and that she heard the news via “an exclusive in the tabloids.”

Jamie Lynn, for her part, has defended herself against speculation that she didn’t have her sister’s back during Britney’s 13-year conservatorship, which came to an end in November 2021.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag. And I’ll support her long after. Note that,” the Sweet Magnolias actress wrote via Instagram in June 2021. “If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do [will make her happy] — I support that, 100 percent. Because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will.”

The Woman in Me hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24.