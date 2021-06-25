Keeping it civil. Jana Kramer is doing her best to maintain a good relationship with her estranged husband, Mike Caussin, since their split.

“It’s definitely not easy,” the “Whine Down” podcast host, 37, told fans during an Instagram Q&A session on Friday, June 25, after one follower asked if she and her ex, 34, had spoken lately. “It’s hard. Again, nothing that I ever wanted for my kids or our family, so yeah. But it’s cordial, and yeah, it just sucks.”

The One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from the former NFL star in April after nearly six years of marriage. The couple wed in May 2015 and briefly split after Caussin cheated on her. They later reconciled after the former football player spent time in treatment for sex addiction, and renewed their vows in 2017. They share daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2.

“Jana’s final straw came when she uncovered once again that [Mike] had cheated on her,” an insider told Us Weekly in April. “Everything was fine” in their relationship until she “uncovered a recent infidelity,” the source added.

In her latest Instagram session, Kramer went on to answer a question from a follower going through their own divorce. “You know, a friend said this to me today, that you don’t always have to say you’re sorry for a divorce,” the country singer said. “It sucks, but at the same time you’re doing something that’s gonna make you happier in the long run. And you will be OK. It’s awful in the moment, but you will get through this.”

In a text caption, she added: “Focus on the positive. That you deserve better. That you will be OK.”

Earlier this month, the “Why Ya Wanna” singer hinted that she had been dating again and even discussed a possible “entanglement” with Bachelorette alum Graham Bunn, but on Friday she said she’s happy with the single life.

“I’m in a really good place of enjoying my alone time, but yeah, I was the same way,” she said in response to a follower saying they were “scared” they wouldn’t find love again. “Afterwards, I was like, ‘No one’s gonna love me and I’m gonna be alone forever,’ but … even if we are, we’ll be OK. But there is a great love out there, I believe that.”

The Michigan native also shared her “top three” requirements for a healthy relationship. “Trust, never gonna settle for that one again,” she explained. “Communication and kindness. Just respect. Be nice to each other.”

When a follower asked if things had gotten “easier” since the split, Kramer replied that they had — somewhat. “What’s easier is not having that, like, heaviness, and just feeling lighter and not always worrying and wondering,” she said. “I’m happier in that aspect, but it’ll always be hard saying bye to the kids, because again, that’s not what I ever imagined or wanted.”