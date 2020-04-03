Jana Kramer Jokes About What Will Lead to Divorce From Mike Caussin

Battle of the spouses! Jana Kramer joked that she and her husband, Mike Caussin, could be headed for divorce — because of a board game.

“Are you ready for world domination?” the One Tree Hill alum, 36, said while showing off the board game Risk via her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 2.

One hour later, Kramer revealed that the game had gotten more competitive than the couple had expected.

“You guys wanna know the quickest way to a divorce? Play Risk. It’s fun they say. So fun,” Kramer said to which Caussin, 33, replied, “Here comes a table flip.”

The “Beautiful Lies” singer shared that she was winning the strategy game and insinuated that her husband was being a sore loser.

“So Mike was just like, ‘I think I’m getting tired let’s watch ‘Ozark,” Kramer said. “And I look at the board and I’m, like, ‘Hmm is it because I’m kicking your a–?'”

Kramer couldn’t resist teasing the former football player one last time after it appeared the pair had stopped playing the game.

“Hey honey, did you quit playing because you were afraid I was gonna beat you?” she asked. Caussin responded, “I can’t with you right now” as Kramer burst into laughter.

Although Kramer and Caussin joked about splitting up over a board game, the duo have faced some serious challenges in their marriage.

The couple — who share daughter Jolie, 4, and son Jace, 16 months — wed in May 2015. One year later, Us Weekly broke the news that the athlete cheated on Kramer with multiple women. He later entered treatment for sex addiction.

The pair faced another setback in October 2019 when Kramer found a photo of a topless woman on his phone. Two months later, the songstress sparked speculation that she and Caussin had called it quits on their marriage when she shared a cryptic Instagram post.

“2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end…and for now, all I have to say is… Time heals all wounds,” Kramer wrote in December 2019. She also removed “wife” from her Instagram bio page.

However, a source told Us Weekly in January that the couple are working through their issues.

“There are ups and downs with them, but they are working through it right now,” the insider said at the time. “Jana and Mike are looking towards a strong 2020.”

Kramer and Caussin even decided to “redo” their New Year’s Eve celebration together in February.

“2 days away to connect, laugh, unplug and redo our New Years. (We even watched the ball drop),” Kramer wrote via Instagram. “There’s nothing wrong with a redo and there’s no better time to rebuild than now. #rebuildingtogether #happynewyear.”