A good coparent. Jana Kramer gave Mike Caussin a big compliment weeks after their divorce was finalized.

In a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Story, the One Tree Hill alum, 37 answered questions about if her kids, Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2, still have a good relationship with her ex-husband, 34.

“Of course. Mike’s a great dad, will always be a great dad,” Kramer said in a video response on Saturday, August 7. “It’s one of his best qualities, and yeah, they have a great relationship with him.”

She added that they’re “doing the best at coparenting” as possible.

In a caption on the clip, Kramer expanded, noting, “My ex is a great dad and that will never change. And we have to separate how we feel about each other around them. It’s hard but best to be happy around our kids.”

Happiness is key for the “I’ve Got the Boy” singer. Though she admitted she still has trouble with anger after the former football player allegedly cheated on her, she’s getting better. She’s also getting used to life as a single mom.

“I have good days. I have bad days. I have angry days,” she told fans of parenting solo. “But I will say that I’m a happier mom now, so that’s been nice.”

Kramer shocked fans when she announced her and Caussin’s split in April. “‘It’s time.’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality,” Kramer shared via Instagram. ”I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” as reasons for divorce in her filing.

The divorce was finalized just three months later. On July 22, Us confirmed that the split was official with the duo sharing custody of their two children. The actress spends 240 days a year with them and the athlete gets 125 days.

Kramer will pay Caussin $3,200 per month in child support. The Soccer Mom Madam star also paid her former podcast cohost a combined $592,400 as a “full and final settlement of any and all claims” Caussin “may have in and to said marital estate,” per court documents.

After settling all the legal aspects, the actress is “looking forward and excited for what’s next,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in July.

The source continued, “She’s focusing on her new project that she’s filming now and of course focusing on being a mom. Her kids make her happy and she’s glad to have them along with her on set for the time being.”