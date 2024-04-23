Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is giving an update on her son Garrison’s beloved furry friends following his death last month.

“Garrison’s cats, Catthew and Patches are thriving at [his brother] Logan and [his wife], Michelle’s place and Ms. Boots is living her best life with Aspyn and Mitch,” Janelle, 54, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 22. “It was awesome that we could continue to take care of them like he would.”

Janelle also shared a few recent photos of the cats, which featured the kitties lounging in a staircase, relaxing on a cat tree and playing together under a table.

Garrison was widely recognized as a lover of felines. One month before his death, he adopted his fourth cat, whom he shared with his followers via Instagram.

“Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons,” he captioned a selfie of the twosome in February. “She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady.” (Janelle did not give an update on the status of Ms. Buttons.)

Us Weekly confirmed on March 5 that Garrison, who is the son of Janelle and ex-husband Kody Brown, had died by apparent suicide at the age of 25. The Flagstaff Police later told Us in a statement that Garrison died at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. (No foul play is suspected, but an investigation is underway.)

Shortly after news of his death broke, Janelle and Kody, 54, both confirmed the tragic loss via a statement on social media. “Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Kody wrote in an Instagram post. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison first appeared on Sister Wives in 2010 alongside his parents and six siblings: Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18. During season 17 of the TLC series, which was filmed in 2021, Garrison and Gabriel moved into their own residence after a falling out with Kody over COVID-19 restrictions. Things continued to decline with their father after demanded they apologize if they wanted to maintain a relationship.

“Me and Garrison are at odds with my dad, because when we expressed our discontent at how things were going with COVID, I was met with just a wall,” Gabriel revealed during season 18 of Sister Wives, which was filmed in 2022. “There was no line of dialogue. I think that that is what really drove the wedge between us.”

Janelle and Kody, for their part, were married for more than two decades before she ended their spiritual marriage in December 2022. (Kody’s marriages to Christine Brown and Meri Brown also ended in 2021 and 2022, respectively. He remains married to wife Robyn Brown.)

Despite Garrison’s estrangement from Kody, he remained close to his mother. Earlier this month, Janelle took to social media to share a tribute to her son on what would have been his 26th birthday, posting a sweet throwback video of Garrison smiling in front of birthday cake and holding up gifts.

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart. We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore,” she wrote alongside the photos. “We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place 😀). I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed.”