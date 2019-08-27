



Jared Haibon is on the defensive again after another Instagram user left a snarky comment about his and Ashley Iaconetti ’s wedding and honeymoon.

The latest clapback came after Iaconetti, 31, posted a photo of “the last sunset” of their honeymoon in Italy on Monday, August 26.

“I’m sad it’s over now, but as cheesy as it sounds, the memories will truly last a lifetime,” she wrote, before giving a shout-out to Booking.com for helping the couple organize their “dreamy” honeymoon.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum tagged her post with #ad, but the product placement still didn’t sit well with one commenter, who wrote, “Out of all the ads and bulls–t you can do you’d think your wedding would be the one sacred thing to relax on.”

The Instagram user continued: “Seems like you made a s–t ton of money and got free s–t surrounding a day that should be most important. Hope you look back and don’t regret using your wedding day and honeymoon as a money maker / way to earn cash or save cash.”

Haibon, 30, noticed the critique on his bride’s Instagram page and wrote back. “I probably shouldn’t respond to this but it made me upset reading it,” he commented. “To be clear, we didn’t make money on our wedding or honeymoon. We actually spent a lot of money because it was our special day and we worked really hard planning both.”

“Our lives are public so you have every right to judge us or state your opinion on us,” the former Bachelorette contestant added. “However, to leave a nasty comment based on a false assumption is something I really don’t like. Especially when it has to do with someone’s wedding.”

Haibon also clapped back last week when an Instagram user expressed exasperation with all the social media uploads from the couple’s August 11 nuptials. “Wedding is over,” that user wrote. “On to the next subject.”

The reality star replied: “It was the best night of my life. I’ll be posting about it for a while lol.”

