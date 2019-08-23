



Not having it. Jared Haibon didn’t hesitate to hit back at a troll who requested he refrain from posting additional photos from his nuptials to Ashley Iaconetti.

Haibon, 30, shared a romantic shot of him holding Iaconetti, 31, close on their wedding day as they sweetly kissed. “‘When you realize you want to spend the rest of you life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.’ #whenjaredmetashley,” he captioned the moment on Thursday, August 22.

Not all were impressed with the Bachelorette alum’s life update. A troll replied to the post, writing: “Wedding is over. On to the next subject. 😂😂😂😂.”

Haibon promptly clapped back: “@swiftyjune777 it was the best night of my life. I’ll be posting about it for a while lol.”

In response to Haibon’s comment, the troll claimed their remark was simply “a joke.” The commenter also noted that they were “hinting” about the couple taking the next step by “having kids,” adding that they were “very happy” for Haibon and Iaconetti.

The newlyweds said “I do” in Haibon’s home state of Rhode Island on August 11. The ceremony was attended by many Bachelor Nation stars, including Nick Viall, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, and Ben Higgins.

“Everyone hopes their wedding day is the best day of their lives (besides children being born) and yesterday absolutely was the best day of our lives,” Iaconetti wrote via Instagram on August 12. “I couldn’t be more proud to be Mrs. Haibon or more thankful for all the love and beauty that was our wedding day. I’ll be thanking people for months and on, but for now, thank you to our friends and family for being there for us and showering us with love and support.”

The Virginia native concluded her post by thanking her “dearest husband” for “making me your wife.”

After their summer wedding, the couple traveled to Europe to celebrate their honeymoon. They’ve been documenting their time abroad across their social media pages.

“I always thought ‘When I get a man, I’m not going to do that cheesy pose and put my hand on his chest in photos.’ But now I get it. It feels right and it gives your arm an okay angle. Also, can you believe this sunset?!” she captioned a pic on Wednesday, August 21, from their time in Italy.

Haibon and Iaconetti first met during season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. Though the Syracuse alum was completely smitten with her future spouse, it took Haibon time to come around.

The couple confirmed in May 2018 that they were back together after being on and off for nearly three years. Haibon later proposed to Iaconetti on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in June 2018.

