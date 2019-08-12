



Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti may finally be in paradise after tying the knot, but the groom confessed he was in tears ahead of his big day.

“I woke up yesterday morning, the day of my wedding, crying,” the Bachelorette alum wrote on Instagram on Monday, August 12.

Haibon, 30, sweetly clarified that they were tears of joy, however: “Not from sadness, or fear. I was crying because I was so overwhelmed with happiness, excitement, gratefulness and humbleness,” he wrote. “I was about to have the honor of marrying my favorite person on this earth. Ashley is my best friend, my person, my soulmate and now my wife. I love this woman more than words will ever allow me to express.”

He went on to thank the couple’s friends and families for their presence at the affair, concluding, “At this moment, I truly feel like the luckiest man in the world.”

Iaconetti, 31, also expressed her joy at marrying the actor ahead of their nuptials on Sunday, August 11, with a video clip of herself dancing under the sheets. “I’ve imagined waking up to this song on my wedding day for the past 12 years and here’s the moment in reality.” (The track was from The Wedding Singer: The Musical.)

The Bachelor in Paradise alums, who first met on the ABC hit on season 2 and got engaged with an on-set visit in season 5 , exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony in Rhode Island that was attended by plenty of Bachelor Nation stars, including Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, Dean Unglert, Becca Tilley, Amanda Stanton, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick.

Iaconetti dished to Us in December that she was wearing two gowns for the occasion. “They are both princess gowns that everyone would kind of expect from me,” she shared at the time. “One is cleaner and one is more, I want to say, Victorian-esque.”

Ashley shared a video of her new husband carrying her over their threshold on Instagram Stories on Monday. “Agh, we did it, we’re married!” she shrieked before sharing a kiss with her spouse. “Oh, my goodness.”

