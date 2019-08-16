



Inside info! Jason and Ashley Wahler dished on their Hills: New Beginnings costar Kaitlynn Carter’s relationships with Brody Jenner and Miley Cyrus.

The couple admitted to Access Hollywood on Thursday, August 15, that they weren’t surprised when news of Jenner and Carter’s split broke earlier this month.

“I hate to say definitely because I respect everybody’s relationship, but I will say there are a lot of things that people did not get to see that happened on camera,” Ashley explained. “I think everybody in the cast kind of knew that it wasn’t going to work out.”

Jason added that their relationship was “rocky, for sure.”

The day before Us Weekly confirmed Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth called it quits after less than eight months of marriage, the “Slide Away” songstress was spotted kissing the influencer in Italy. According to Ashley, Cyrus, Hemsworth, Carter and Jenner spent a lot of time together before their respective splits.

“I have had a lot of conversations with Kaitlynn during the season, and her, Miley, Liam and Brody would always hang out together,” she dished. “So, I know they have all been friends for a long time.”

Ashley also teased that fans will “see a lot more of people’s relationships and why per se they didn’t work out” during season 2 of The Hills revival, which the cast is currently filming.

An insider previously told Us that Cyrus and Carter bonded over their breakups.

“Her and Miley became close within the past few weeks because they connected over their breakups and leaned on each other,” the insider explained.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, has been spending time with his family in Australia. “Liam is really sad about the breakup,” a second source told Us. “His family has been taking care of him, and he’s been leaning on Chris throughout his trip to Australia.”

Jenner, for his part, moved on with Playboy model Josie Canseco.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m ET.

