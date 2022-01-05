What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay there. Jason Derulo was allegedly involved in an altercation with two other men on Tuesday, January 4.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to a nightclub after the “Acapulco” singer, 32, allegedly hit another man. “The altercation started when the suspect, identified as Jason Derulo, committed a battery against two individuals,” the LVMP said in a statement to Us Weekly. The authorities added that the victims did not want to press charges for battery, so Derulo was not arrested or given a citation. He was, however, told to immediately leave the resort.

An eyewitness video from TMZ shows Derulo on an escalator at the ARIA hotel as he turned around to face someone behind him. The incident was not caught on camera, but onlookers claimed that Derulo slapped a man. As the TikTok star walked past the group, one man asked, “Hey Jason, why’d you slap him?”

Another yelled, “Hey Usher, f–k you, bitch!” The video shows that Derulo then turned around and lunged at the man who mockingly misidentified him and allegedly hit him in the face. Security stepped in to break up the apparent fight.

The altercation took place four months after the Cats star split from girlfriend Jena Frumes, who gave birth to their first child in May 2021. The pair coparent son Jason King, 8 months. “Jena and I have decided to part ways,” Derulo announced in a statement via Twitter in September. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time.”

Frumes, 28, still makes frequent appearances on TikTok with Derulo, where he has over 50 million followers, and the exes took part in a family Superman costume for Halloween in October.

The Teen Choice Award winner also showed off how he was spoiling his son for the holidays. His Christmas TikTok followed him on a shopping trip that wasn’t quite as dramatic as his Vegas outing. He stopped to take plenty of selfies with fans before buying his son educational toys. The video showed Jason King opening his presents, but the baby was more interested in the silver wrapping paper.

For the New Year, Derulo reflected on both the ups and downs of the past 12 months. “We all had our personal wins and losses in 2021 most of which seemed like a movie rather than life… well here’s to more memories we’ll create in 2022,” he shared via Instagram on Saturday, January 1.

The singer has yet to address the recent Las Vegas incident.