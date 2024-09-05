Jason Kelce has some explaining to do when his and Kylie Kelce‘s kids meet Taylor Swift‘s cats.

Fans of the former NFL player, 36, recently discovered Jason has been telling white lies to his daughters — Wyatt, 4, daughters Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 17 months — so they wouldn’t ask for a cat as a pet. (The retired center previously revealed that Kylie also wants a cat.)

“JASON KELCE HAS BEEN TELLING HIS KIDS CATS ARE POISONOUS SO THEY DON’T HAVE TO GET ONE??” a social media user wrote via X on Wednesday, September 4, while another added, “And what is jason’s plan when they meet auntie taytay’s cats?”

Jason hinted that he isn’t sweating a potential introduction to Swift’s cats: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. “It’s gonna be hilarious,” he replied.

Jason and Kylie, 32, have spent plenty of quality time together since his brother, Travis Kelce, started dating Swift, 34, last year. After Travis, 34, and Swift took their relationship public in September 2023, Jason and Kylie were seen bonding with the singer at various Kansas City Chiefs games.

During the first outing, Jason made quite an impression on attendees when he crashed a tailgate in Buffalo and took off his shirt while jumping into the stands multiple times.

“I don’t think [Kylie] was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason recalled on a January episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.”

Jason recalled Kylie asking him to be on his “best behavior” around Swift, adding, “I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at a bar.’ This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression, this is my best chance. Set that bar nice and low.”

Travis reassured his brother that Swift loved their time together. “Tay said she absolutely loved you,” he noted.

Kylie poked fun at her husband that same month, telling Good Morning America, “The first time he jumped out of the suite, I was like, ‘You know what, go ahead. That’s my husband!’ And then the second and third time he did it, I was like, ‘I’m gonna need you to get back in because the poor cops that are out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum, you’re making their jobs harder.’ So at first, I was all for it. And then I had to try and reel him back in.”

More recently, Jason opened up about how his kids have reacted to Travis’ romance with Swift.

“I’ve been listening a lot to ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’ and Ellie right now, there’s a line in that [she sings], ‘I’m a real tough kid/I can handle my s—t’ and … [Ellie] says, ‘I’m a real tough kid/I can handle my stuff,’” Jason said on the Tuesday, September 3, edition of “The Pivot Podcast.” “That’s all I hear on a daily basis.”