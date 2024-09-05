When Travis Kelce first started dating Taylor Swift, he was reluctant to share the details with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“I think he was very cautious about even telling me or anybody,” Jason, 36, shared on the Tuesday, September 3, edition of “The Pivot Podcast.”

“Because the reality is, [Swift] is under such a microscope,” he continued. “I think that they wanted to make sure everything was done in a way that was respectful to peoples’ privacy. And I think they’re still trying to do that. And, like, even now, I want to be respectful of them. And I don’t want anybody to feel like … I’m violating some type of private relationship, right?”

Jason added: “It’s really not my place to speak on their relationship. But he is my brother and I’m very happy for him.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

The retired NFL star also revealed that his daughter, Ellie, 3, is a huge fan of Swift’s music.

“I’ve been listening a lot to ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’ and Ellie right now, there’s a line in that … ‘I’m a real tough kid/I can handle my s—t’ and … she says, ‘I’m a real tough kid/I can handle my stuff,’” Jason said. “That’s all I hear on a daily basis.”

Jason, who shares daughters Ellie, Wyatt, 4, and Bennett, 18 months, with wife Kylie Kelce, previously mentioned that song as his “favorite” in a July edition of his “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with Travis, 34. In June, Jason and Kylie watched Swift, 34, perform “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” at her Eras Tour in London, where Travis appeared onstage as a surprise guest.

Last month, Jason and his sibling signed a nine-figure deal to move “New Heights” to Wondery. While Travis’ one-year relationship with Swift has put the brothers on the map in a bigger way, Jason recently credited the show’s success to the chemistry that he and his brother share.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

“I think on the podcast, you get, first of all, an organic, loving relationship between two brothers. We’re honest with each other. And it comes across,” Jason shared during ESPN’s media day on August 28. “And we have good personalities that I think generally audience members appreciate, and like to want to watch and listen to, which I don’t know if I agree fully with that, but they’re there.”

Jason and Travis launched “New Heights,” which returned for its third season on Wednesday, back in 2022. Since then, the brothers have enjoyed crossover success, with Jason landing a role as an analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown and Travis landing film and television roles.

“I think that we’re very, very open people by nature, and I think that we share things, and we obviously are living exciting lives that people want to follow,” Jason said. “And then all that stuff helps … because the more people watch, the more money advertisers spend.”