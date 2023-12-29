Travis Kelce revealed which two foods he’s cutting out in 2024 as part of his New Year’s resolutions — but Jason Kelce isn’t on board with his choices.

“I’m not eating bacon anymore. I’m done eating bacon,” Travis, 34, told his brother, 36, on the Friday, December 29, episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, were shocked by Travis’ revelation, but when they asked why he was over the tasty meat, Travis couldn’t keep up his ruse. “I’m definitely still eating bacon,” Travis confessed as Jason let out a belly laugh.

While bacon is still on the menu for Travis, he insisted, “I probably will never have mayo again. I am over mayo. I’m done with it.”

Jason quickly called out his brother, saying Travis never eats mayo. “He hates mayo,” Jason revealed. “He’s giving up something he doesn’t already do.”

Travis joked, “You gotta sacrifice something,” adding that his family is “not big on resolutions.” Kylie, 31, noted that she didn’t have any resolutions but told her brother-in-law, “I wish you luck in your endeavors to give up mayonnaise.”

Although the Kelces didn’t agree on New Year’s resolutions, they did gush over their successful Christmas. Jason and Kylie, who share three daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months, celebrated the holiday in Philadelphia with mom Donna Kelce following the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the New York Giants on Monday, December 25.

Travis also played on Christmas Day in Kansas City. The Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, but Travis’ holiday wasn’t spoiled as his father, Ed Kelce, and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, were both in attendance to root for him.

“It ended well with good Christmas cheer and great people,” Travis said on Friday of his holiday festivities. “That’s always going to save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not.”

Taylor’s parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and brother, Austin Swift, were also at Arrowhead Stadium for the special game. Austin, 31, came to the stadium dressed up as Santa while Taylor, 34, wore a Santa hat with Travis’ number sewn on the white trim.

Travis said Austin “killed it” with his look and “actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag.” The tight end shared that Austen gifted him a “VHS of my favorite movie of all time … Little Giants.”

Travis didn’t reveal what he gave Taylor, whom he was first linked to in summer. However, the twosome, who went public with their romance in September, have gushed about each other on multiple occasions.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor told TIME during her Person of the Year interview earlier this month. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

The Grammy winner, who has become a staple at Travis’ games, joked: “Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”