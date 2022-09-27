Going strong! Jason Oppenheim and girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk are incredibly happy together, the Selling Sunset star exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“We’re doing really, really well,” the realtor, 45, shares about his love, 25, whom he has been dating since July. “She’s easy to have fun with and I’m just really, really happy. It’s effortless too, which I think is important. … It’s been an amazing, you know, first few months.”

The couple were first linked over the summer when they were spotted packing on the PDA while partying on a yacht in Mykonos, Greece. After his December 2021 split from costar Chrishell Stause, Oppenheim wasn’t looking for a relationship when he met Nurk.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been less interested in a relationship or looking less when we met,” the realtor tells Us, emphasizing that he “was adamantly single and was planning on being single for at least a couple more years.”

As for what changed his mind, it was Nurk herself, he reveals.

“I think it was specific to her. [She] really just made me really happy,” the Netflix personality explains. “Right away, I was just really wanted to spend more and more time with her.”

As for their future, Oppenheim, who broke up with Stause, 41, after revealing he didn’t want children, is taking things with the model day by day — but is also keeping an open mind about any next steps.

“[Marriage is] not something that we really talk about,” he tells Us, explaining that “it’s nothing that needs to be discussed in the first couple months of their relationship.” Still, “I’m open to everything really. I’m a pretty open-minded guy,” Oppenheim adds. “Neither of us are really interested in having, um, kids anytime soon. So I think there’s not any pressure there.”

The real estate agent’s love life has made frequent headlines since the 2019 premiere of Selling Sunset. In addition to his failed romance with Stause — who, for her part, has been in a relationship with Australian musician G Flip since May — Oppenheim previously dated two more Selling Sunset costars: Mary Fitzgerald and Nicole Young.

The California native first dated Young, who will make her Selling Sunset debut on season 6, in 2002, costar Amanza Smith exclusively told Us in August. “[Nicole] dated Jason [10 years ago] — she was the first,” Smith, 45, revealed.

Fitzgerald, for her part, dated Oppenheim for “six months to a year” six years before the show premiered. The former couple reflected on their romantic history during season 1, with Fitzgerald, 41, noting that they even “lived together” for a bit.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi