Good thing Chris Harrison is a wedding officiant now! Jason Tartick exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that he and Kaitlyn Bristowe have discussed marriage.

“Yes!” Tartick, 31, told Us at the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami on Thursday, January 30. “What’s so nice about people asking about the next step is that I think it’s a result of their support, right? I think that people are interested in what’s next for us, so it’s very humbling and it’s exciting.”

He went on: “Kaitlyn and I have always said no matter what happens in our relationship, however we feel, we are going to do what we think makes sense so that we feel good about it at the end of the day. Whether it’s sharing a photo, sharing our feelings, whether it’s raw, whether it’s an argument or it’s us being lovey-dovey, one thing that we’ve always done is stay true to ourselves, so we’re going to continue to do that. And the next sequence for us is that step, so it’s exciting times.”

The former Bachelor season 14 contestant added that “there could be” an engagement for the couple in 2020. “I don’t feel any pressure because we’ll move at the pace that makes sense for us,” he said.

Tartick also had high praise for Bristowe, 34, who starred on The Bachelorette season 11. “Kaitlyn has helped me grow because she has helped me become more comfortable in my skin,” he said. “I think as a corporate banker and in my past, you’re always taught to be a little polished and politically correct, and Kaitlyn has just allowed me to just be more comfortable with myself and realize, like, when you make mistakes, it’s almost better to own it and share it because you can empower someone that’s also made the same mistake. So it’s one thing that I’ve learned from her is she continues to be unapologetically herself, and she’ll relentlessly fight for what’s right, and that’s something she’s definitely taught me.”

The couple went public with their relationship in January 2019 and adopted a dog together later that year. In October 2019, Bristowe exclusively told Us she’s constantly on the lookout for a proposal from the banker. “Every time I’m like, ‘Oh my God, is today the day?’” she said. “I’m probably going to ruin the day because I’m going to be like, ‘Oh, here it comes! I know this is it!’”

With reporting by Alexandra Hurtado