Jason Tartick is opening up about the first time he saw Kaitlyn Bristowe since the pair called off their engagement.

“I would describe it that there was a lot of energy that we were both holding, and it wasn’t maybe the best energy. And when we saw each other, [I] didn’t know what to expect but it was great,” Tartick, 35, explained on his “Trading Secrets” podcast episode on Monday, November 13. “It was friendly, it was cordial, it was respectful.”

The Bachelor Nation members reunited for former Bachelor host Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima’s wedding on November 4.

“Before we went into that weekend, I had not seen her once,” he confessed on Monday. “The last time I saw her was when I moved out.”

Tartick noted that there was an audience, including Bachelor in Paradise bartender and former contestant Wells Adams, when Tartick and Bristowe, 38, had their first conversation

“They’re all, like, kind of f–king with us,” he recalled. “And I just start laughing. Kaitlyn’s like, ‘What are you laughing [at]?’ I’m like, ‘The peanut gallery.’”

Tartick described this breakup as “a lot different” than his previous ones because he and Bristowe had been together for “five years, two engaged,” and share dogs Ramen and Pinot.

“The time spent created what feels like a much healthier, strictly friendly, experience,” he said. “We’ll see where it goes from there, I don’t know.”

In August, the pair shared via a joint Instagram post that they had called it quits.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” the duo wrote at the time. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

They continued: “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

Bristowe later claimed that Tartick “didn’t protect” her from online hate surrounding their breakup. (Tartick posted a video moving out of their home, and included clips of their dogs looking sad as he packed boxes.)

“When he was, kind of, leaning into that sad — I was like, ‘Bro,’” she shared on her “Off the Vine” podcast in September. “It didn’t protect me because it made me look like I was taking the dogs away from him.”

Later that month, Us Weekly confirmed that Bristowe unfollowed Tartick on Instagram. Tartick, for his part, took to his page in October and seemingly alluded to the breakup in a post celebrating his birthday.

“Dear 35, you’re off to a great start … please be better than 34,” he wrote. “Love, me.”