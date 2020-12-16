Hinting at something? Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin’s fiancée, Lauren Comeau, posted about overcoming obstacles amid rumors of the pair’s split.

Comeau, 29, uploaded the cryptic quote on her Instagram Story on Monday, December 14. “There is so much strength within you,” the statement read. “You can and you will overcome everything you are facing right now. And you will emerge stronger than you ever were before. Trust yourself. Trust the process. All is well.”

Days earlier, the reality star shared a shady post on Marroquin’s 28th birthday. “Fall back in love with yourself. I mean, really, really love yourself … the way you want somebody else to. Set the tone,” the quote read.

Comeau also shared a quote last month that called out self-centered people, saying: “One of the most insane and devastating parts of narcissist abuse is the projection tactics that narcissists use. Narcissists, quite simply, accuse you of all the things that they do themselves.”

Marroquin and Comeau have been dating off and on since 2017. When he announced their engagement in June 2019, he referred to her as his “best friend.” The relationship milestone came seven months after their now-2-year-old son, Eli, arrived in November 2018.

During the October 13 episode of Teen Mom 2, Marroquin’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, accused him of trying to hook up with her despite not being cooperative with their coparenting arrangement.

“He texted me too and was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do anything for you because you’re mean to me and Lauren,’” Lowry, 28, recalled. “I leave her alone. I don’t talk about her. … You agreed to meet me halfway but now, because it’s not convenient for you, you’re not gonna do it? Oh, really? Is that why you tried to f–k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend is home with your son?”

The 16 and Pregnant alum, who also shares son Isaac, 10, with ex Jo Rivera, and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 4 months, with Chris Lopez, then showed text messages that she received from Marroquin, who apparently asked to “slide” through for a rendezvous. Lowry later apologized to her former husband’s fiancée over the allegations.

“She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me,” the Pennsylvania native tweeted at the time. “I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on TV.”