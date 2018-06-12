Heading south! Jax Taylor confirmed that he and Brittany Cartwright will tie the knot in her home state.

“I can tell you this, the wedding will be in Kentucky!!!” the bartender bad boy, 38, revealed when replying to a fan via Twitter on Monday, June 11. “That’s all I know so far.”

Taylor, who proposed to Cartwright, 29, on Thursday, June 7, previously teased the possibility of a Kentucky ceremony during an interview with Us Weekly.

“I want to have it in Kentucky. That’s not a surprise,” Taylor told Us at the 3rd Annual World Dog Day on May 19. Added the SUR-ver: “Kentucky. 100 percent.”

The pair, who document their relationship highs and lows on Vanderpump Rules, revealed their engagement on Friday, June 8, with matching Instagram posts showcasing Cartwright’s new diamond sparkler. “She said yes!!! … I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!!” Taylor gushed. Cartwright captioned her photo, “I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives!”

Despite their happy news, Taylor made headlines in December 2017 during season 6 of their Bravo show for cheating on Cartwright with coworker Faith Stowers. The two briefly split before reconciling.

Taylor couldn’t help but rave about the brunette beauty while speaking exclusively to Us last December, hinting that an engagement would be coming soon.

“Seeing how she is with people, seeing how she is with me, I don’t really want to be with anybody else, and I don’t want her to be with anybody else,” he gushed. “And so, I don’t want to lose her. So if marriage is what we need to do, then that’s what we’re going to do.”

