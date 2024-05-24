Jeannie Mai added her voice to the many who have spoken out in support of Cassie as she navigates the fallout of the video released last week showing ex Diddy assaulting her at a Los Angeles hotel.

Cassie, 37, shared a statement via Instagram on Thursday, May 23, thanking “family, friends and strangers” for their support.

“Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously,” she wrote. “My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

A bevy of stars liked and commented on the post, including Mai, who wrote, “In every echo of your bravery, there lies a melody of hope that dances through the silence. Your voice has been a shield and sanctuary for many, including me. Thank you for turning your fight into your light.”

Diddy has apologized for his behavior, sharing a video via social media on Sunday, May 19, in which he called his behavior “inexcusable.”

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” he said. “I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses.”

Mai, for her part, filed court documents in Georgia earlier this year amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Jeezy. In the documents, Mai, 45, alleged that Jeezy had “explosive outbursts” during their relationship and engaged in “excessive drinking and domestic violence.”

That includes an incident in January 2022 in which she says Jeezy, 46, “hurled insults” at Mai and struck her “with a closed fist across her cheekbone and eye, causing a subconjunctival hemorrhage.”

Mai also expressed concern for the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Monaco, stating in the documents, “The safety and well-being of the minor child while in the care and custody of Father has been of utmost concern to Mother since she first learned that Father was seeking a divorce.”

Jeezy has requested joint legal and physical custody of Monaco.

The rapper has also denied Mai’s allegations, writing via Instagram, “The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody.”

Mai and Jeezy married in 2021 before Jeezy filed for divorce in 2023, saying their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”