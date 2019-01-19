Jeff Bezos was spotted without his wedding ring at the Living Legends of Aviation awards in L.A. on Friday, January 18, in his first public appearance since news broke of his affair with Lauren Sánchez.

The Amazon CEO, 54, was inducted as a Living Legend at the event held at The Beverly Hilton hotel and hosted by John Travolta. Bezos was also given the Kenn Ricci Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award and was presented with a new honor created in his name, the Jeff Bezos Freedom’s Wings Award.

While he skipped the red carpet at the event, a photo posted on Airbus’ Twitter account showed the company’s CEO Tom Enders with Bezos as he hoisted his award in the air. He was also photographed sharing a toast onstage with Travolta.

Bezos was previously seen wearing his gold wedding band on January 6, when he attended an Amazon Prime Golden Globes afterparty with Sánchez, 49, days before he announced his split from wife of 25 years MacKenzie.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the businessman, who shares four children with MacKenzie, wrote on Twitter on January 9. “We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.”

That same day, the National Enquirer revealed that the billionaire, who Forbes named the richest man in the world, was having an affair with Sánchez, who is his friend Patrick Whitesell’s wife. The pair have reportedly been seeing each other for eight months.

In the wake of the headline-making news, a source told Us Weekly that the couple are “serious about each other.”

“This wasn’t a one-off fling,” the insider added. “This is a relationship that’s been going on for months.”

Us confirmed that Sánchez and Whitesell, 53, who share two children, have hired celebrity attorney Laura Wasser to mediate their divorce.

The National Enquirer also revealed text messages that Bezos wrote to Sanchez in September in which he expressed his devotion to the former Extra host. “Lauren, I’m in love with you. Deep,” he texted her. “I am so full of love for you. My heart is growing just so it can have room for you. It’s bigger than it’s ever been and still swelling. … Your energy and ideas and competence and spirit turn me on. You make me better. You’re meant for me. I know it more clearly than I’ve ever known anything.”

