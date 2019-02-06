Alone on Valentine’s Day? Jen Harley seemingly went after on-again, off-again boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro for ditching her ahead of the romantic holiday in favor of filming a dating show.

“I’m Sorry but if you go away for 6 weeks to become a better boyfriend, father person etc to work on your family but you choose to cancel all of our plans on Valentine’s Day so you can appear on a dating show Bc you Need the money that bad over your family … your [sic] a joke,” the 31-year-old wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story post on Wednesday, February 6. “How did you better anything??”

She added: “You continue to put us back in the same position by doing the same things that put us there in the first place.”

Harley later hinted that she would not wallow in flying solo on Valentine’s Day. “If any of my friends don’t have a date I have an AMAZING day planned you can join me,” she shared via her Instagram Story. “I was alone last vday too. So I’m really excited to do something special this year.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, and Harley, who share 10-month-old daughter Ariana, last made headlines for splitting after a New Year’s Eve altercation. “It’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

Us confirmed in January that Ortiz-Magro filed a battery report against Harley after she allegedly threw a glass ashtray at him at a Las Vegas strip club on January 1. In photos obtained by Us at the time, the MTV star had a split lip, gashes on his nose and forehead, a swollen nose and a bruise above his eyebrow.

His Jersey Shore costar Vinny Guadagnino gave Us an update on his pal on January 7. “I reached out over the last couple of weeks and just said, ‘Yo, I’ve got your back,’” he said. “I’m watching with the rest of the world right now and he is obviously going through some stuff, so I’m there for him and I hope he works it all out.”

Guadagnino and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio landed their own reality dating competition show in January. Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny helps the reality TV bachelors find love.

It is unclear which dating show Ortiz-Magro has joined.

