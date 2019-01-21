If Jen Harley is bothered by the drama between her and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, she certainly didn’t show it in Las Vegas. The 31-year-old was all smiles at the grand opening of Hacked by Nature on Saturday, January 19, two weeks after Ortiz-Magro accused her of battery.

At the event, Harley wore a satin black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and had her ombre hair pulled back in a high ponytail. “Such an amazing place!” she said of the new store on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that Ortiz-Magro, 33, filed a battery report against Harley — the mother of his 9-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky — after the on-again, off-again couple got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve.

A source told Us that Harley was arguing with Ortiz-Magro at Las Vegas hot spot Hustler Club around 2 a.m. on January 1 when she allegedly threw a glass ashtray at him. The Famously Single alum’s lip was cut and his nose may have been broken.

Then, on January 2, Us confirmed that the pair had split again. “They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” an insider told Us at the time. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.”

Harley seemingly alluded to her ex’s battery accusation in her Instagram Stories on January 6. “A narcissist’s response to your truth is filing a police report against you or taking you to court for the very things that they are guilty of,” she wrote in the post.

Days later, Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed she’s been supporting Ortiz-Magro through the drama. “We’ve been talking to him, and you know, he just needs a clear headspace,” the 31-year-old exclusively told Us. “That’s all he needs. He needs to realize what’s important in life, and that’s his daughter. And I think he realizes that now. He’s going to be fine.”

Harley was previously arrested in June 2018 after she dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car. Due to insufficient evidence, she was not charged.

