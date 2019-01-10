Keeping it real. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has some sound advice for Jersey Shore costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who is currently at war with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley.

While speaking exclusively with Us Weekly, the Snooki Shop owner, 31, offered up a tip to her pal: “You need Jesus, bro.”

“No, we’ve been talking to him, and you know, he just needs a clear headspace. That’s all he needs. He needs to realize what’s important in life, and that’s his daughter. And I think he realizes that now,” Polizzi continued, adding, “He’s going to be fine.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the tumultuous relationship between Ortiz-Magro, 33, and Harley, 31 — who share 8-month-old daughter Ariana Sky — came to a head on New Year’s Eve. The pair argued at a club and Harley threw a glass ashtray at him, leaving him with cuts to his face. After the Famously Single alum was named a “person of interest” in a possible burglary following the fight, he filed a battery report against Harley.

The former flames, who started dating in July 2017, have endured many up and downs, which have been well documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — and on social media. The pair exchanged insults following the airing of the first season of the MTV reboot, after an episode showed Ortiz-Magro getting too close to another woman while Harley was pregnant.

In June 2018, Harley showed up “unannounced” while Ortiz-Magro was filming the second season of the reality series. A source told Us at the time, “Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.” They later got into another argument, in which Harley dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car. She was arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas in June 2018 but the charges were dismissed.

Polizzi and Ortiz-Magro’s castmate Vinny Guadagnino also shared his own two cents on the ongoing drama. “I reached out over the last couple of weeks and just said, ‘Yo, I’ve got your back,’” Guadagnino told Us Weekly at the premiere of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club on Monday, January 7. “I’m watching with the rest of the world right now and he is obviously going through some stuff, so I’m there for him and I hope he works it all out.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

