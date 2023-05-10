A new wardrobe. Jen Shah was photographed for the first time since reporting to prison in February — and the days of designer threads are behind her.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, was spotted wearing a khaki prison uniform at FPC Bryan in Texas, in photos obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, May 9. The Bravo personality was seen walking next to a fellow inmate while dressed in her facility-issued pants and shirt, which she paired with glasses and understated earrings. Her long hair, meanwhile, was pulled back into a simple ponytail.

The former marketing pro reported to the Texas campus in February after she was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison one month prior. Shah was arrested in March 2021 and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Utah native initially pleaded not guilty to both charges but later changed her plea in July 2022. The money laundering charge was dropped as a condition of her plea deal.

In March, Shah’s sentence was shortened by one year, meaning she’ll be released on August 30, 2028, after 66 months in prison. (Her original sentence was for 78 months.)

Earlier this year, the reality star’s manager, Chris Giovanni, told TMZ that his client was planning to stage a play — titled The Real Housewives of Bryan — with some of her fellow inmates. According to Giovanni, the play revolves around the “real-life housewives” residing at Shah’s prison camp, which is located about two hours northeast of Austin. The rep went on to say that the play is still in its “early phases,” as Shah is taking some time to help her stars learn how to read and write, but the personalities in the play will be “cranked up to 11.”

Shah has been working in the prison’s educational department and library, per Giovanni, and working out every day and maintaining her Muslim faith.

Shortly after surrendering to FPC Bryan, the Shah Beauty founder shared diary entries about her experience at the facility. “I keep thinking this is insane, completely ridiculous. Why am I here? I mean, I know why I’m here, but this just feels like someone like me doesn’t belong here. I’ve never been in trouble before,” she wrote in one entry, which appeared online in March. “Then I instantly stop myself from going down this self-destructive path of thinking. I am here because of my bad decisions. I am here because I did this to myself and there is no one to blame but me.”

She also reflected on how difficult it was to say goodbye to her husband, Sharrieff Shah, and son Omar, 19, who both accompanied her to Texas when she surrendered. (The couple also share son Sharrieff Jr., 29.)

“I wanted to remember his embrace, his smell, his touch,” Jen wrote of Sharrieff Sr., 52. “I held his face in both of my hands. As I looked into his eyes, tears streaming down my face, I told him he is the love of my life and I love him more than anything.”

Last month, Jen’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry claimed that her former client owes nearly $125,000 in unpaid legal expenses. In a court filing obtained by Us Weekly in April, the attorney stated that she and her law firm “filed a motion to withdraw as counsel” on March 24 “based on Ms. Shah’s unpaid fees and expenses.” In total, Chaudhry alleged that Jen owes $124,422.95 — $50,000 in unpaid fees and an additional $74,422.95 in unpaid expenses.