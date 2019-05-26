Happy as a clam? Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, may be engulfed in an ongoing custody battle at the moment, but the couple’s daughter, Ensley, 2, appeared to be all smiles at the beach with the Teen Mom 2 alum’s mother, Barbara Evans.

“Oak Island,NC With Jace, Ensley and my son Colin having fun,” Barbara captioned an adorable photo of the tot smiling as she looked down at a sweet summer treat and relaxed in a kid-sized lawn chair wearing a peach-colored swimsuit.

Earlier this month, Ensley, along with Evans’ 4-year-old son, Kaiser, and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa, were removed from their home by Child Protective Services after the pipe welder shot and killed their French bulldog. (Eason admitted to his actions in a since-deleted Instagram post explaining that the animal allegedly nipped at Ensley’s face.)

“Kaiser was taken from his daycare by his grandmother with no notice or call to me,” Jenelle told Us Weekly at the time, noting that he is in the care of his paternal grandmother, Doris. “CPS told Doris to take Kaiser without my consent.”

Following the dog incident, Jenelle was let go by MTV, and the TV personality told Us that her mom was “taking it out” on her for losing her spot on the hit series. “My mom is keeping Jace from me, nobody else,” she claimed to Us.

The Read Between the Lines author and Eason — who wed in September 2017 — made their fourth court appearance in the custody battle on Friday, May 24, and left looking frustrated. The twosome previously attended a court hearing on May 16, and Us confirmed at the time that their request to regain custody of their kids was immediately denied by a judge.

The children were removed by CPS following the hearing while Jenelle and Eason left the courthouse holding hands. Though Evans initially told Us that the incident with the dog had her second-guessing her relationship with Eason, she later revealed she plans to work on fixing her marriage.

