Sticking together. Jenelle Evans and David Eason put up a united front on Friday, May 24, before their latest custody hearing over the former Teen Mom 2 star’s children.

Evans, 27, and Eason, 30, arrived at the Columbus County courthouse together to fight for the reality personality’s two sons, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

The children were removed from Evan’s care earlier this month after Eason admitted he shot and killed his wife’s French bulldog, Nugget. Amid backlash from her husband’s actions, Evans was fired from MTV and Child Protective Services launched an investigation into their home.

Kaiser, who Evans shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, was picked up by his paternal grandmother, Doris, from school on May 10.

“Kaiser was taken from his daycare by his grandmother with no notice or call to me,” Evans told Us on May 13. “CPS told Doris to take Kaiser without my consent.”

A source previously told Us that Ensley — along with Eason’s daughter from a previous relationship — has been staying with Eason’s mother. Finally, Jace, who lives with Evan’s mother, Barbara, has not returned to the controversial couple’s home since the dog’s death.

“My mom is keeping Jace from me, nobody else,” Evans previously claimed to Us. “My mom is taking it out on me for being let go from MTV.”

Friday marked Evan and Eason’s fourth appearance in court this month. The twosome did not show any emotion as they entered the North Carolina courthouse.

