Kailyn Lowry revealed that people have asked if she will take in Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s daughter, Ensley, amid the couple’s legal problems.

The Teen Mom 2 star spoke to TMZ on Saturday, May 18, while visiting NYC with fellow reality TV star Lindsie Chrisley and was questioned about whether she thought Evans, 27, being fired from the MTV hit would hurt or help the show.

“I think that people did watch the show for Jenelle and I don’t think that that can be denied,” Lowry, 27, admitted, but added, “I think the drama is hurting the show and it’s unfortunate for those who have worked really hard to kind of rebuild our reputation.”

“There’s a difference between daily drama and drama that involves criminal activity,” Chrisley chimed in.

“And hurting living things,” the Pothead Haircare founder added.

As previously reported, Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 after her husband, 30, shot and killed her French bulldog, Nugget, after he claimed that it bit Ensley, 2.

The toddler was removed from the pair’s North Carolina farm and placed with Eason’s mom amid an investigation by child protective services, and Evans’ middle child, Kaiser, 4, who she shares with ex Nathan Griffith was also placed with Griffith’s mom.

Evans’ eldest son, Jace, is in the custody of the reality TV star’s mom, Barbara Evans.

The couple appeared in court on Thursday, May 16, to try and get the kids back from CPS but so far have been unsuccessful.

Lowry admitted to TMZ on Saturday that “people are messaging me and asking me if I’ll take Ensley, so I’m like, ‘Ohhh, I don’t know. I don’t want to get involved.’”

“I’m not considering it at this time,” she added, “but I hope that the children are … happy and healthy overall.”

The Hustle and Heart author previously slammed Evans and Eason over Nugget’s killing, writing in a statement on Instagram earlier this month that “to say I am disgusted and appalled over David’s actions doesn’t begin to touch on my true feelings.”

“Being the owner of dogs myself, I am heartbroken and sickened by what happened to Nugget,” she continued. “I hope that Jenelle and her children are safe and take the necessary steps to get the help that is clearly needed.”

