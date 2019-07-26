



Perhaps, in another life! Jenna Bush Hager recounted the hilarious story of when she tried to set up a then-single Prince Harry with her sister, Barbara Bush, during an interview.

The Today show host, 37, made her move on air in May 2016 when the Duke of Sussex, 34, mentioned, “I haven’t even got a girlfriend at the moment.” She quickly noted that her twin sister was single and offered to give him her number when he suggested, “We can talk maybe off air.”

Jenna believes her attempt would have been more successful if the two made better eye contact. “He has really beautiful light eyes, which are sensitive to the sun. I know because my daughters have light eyes,” she recalled during the Friday, July 26, episode of Today. “Prince Harry was like, ‘We have to wear sunglasses, don’t you think?’ I was like, ‘Well, if he says it’s OK!’”

The accessories dampened the experience, though, creating a “barrier between” the two. Jenna insisted that her scheme could have gone another way. “I felt like maybe if he could see straight into my eyes,” she noted. “That could have worked if my sunglasses weren’t blocking.”

She added: “He said, ‘Let’s talk later.’ Then he got married to Meghan Markle.”

Harry met Duchess Meghan two months later when they were set up on a blind date. The couple tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Archie, the following May.

As for Barbara, she married screenwriter Craig Coyne in October 2018.

Being the prince’s wife comes with a certain amount of pressure, as evidenced by Meghan’s frank response upon receiving words of encouragement from Pharrell at the Lion King premiere in London earlier this month. “I’m so happy for your union,” the musician, 46, told the royals. “Love is amazing. Love is beautiful. Don’t ever take that for granted. But what it means in today’s climate, I just wanted to tell you it’s so significant for many of us. … We cheer you guys on.”

The Suits alum, 37, responded with a smile, “Oh, thank you. They don’t make it easy.”

