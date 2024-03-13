Jenna Dewan is fondly reflecting on how she met her fiancé, Steve Kazee, after breaking up with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“He sent me a GIF of Steph Curry [Golden State Warriors basketball star] shooting a shot and said, ‘Hey,’” Dewan, 43, recalled on the Tuesday, March 12 of Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “It was [] Twitter DM. I wrote back and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t think this is for me.'”

“He was shooting his shot, and I didn’t get it,” the Rookie actress added with a laugh.

Dewan remembered that she first met Kazee, 48, more than a decade ago when she and her mother saw him in the Broadway production of Once. Although they only spoke briefly backstage, Kazee felt a strong connection.

“It was truly out of a movie,” Dewan continued. “Years later — of course, it’s public that I was separated — and we just reconnected. He apparently never forgot that moment either. It’s kinda cute.”

Dewan married Tatum, 43, in 2009 after dating for three years.They met on the set of the 2006 film, Step Up. In April, 2018, the couple announced that they were separating. Six months later, Dewan filed for divorce, and their divorce was finalized in November 2019. They share a daughter, Everly, 10.

​​In October 2018, Dewan and Kazee confirmed they were in a relationship, and they got engaged in February 2020.

“It all happened quite fast,” Dewan said of Kazee’s proposal. “It felt like it was [a] meant-to-be situation.”

One month following their engagement, Dewan gave birth to their son, Callum. He turned 4 on March 6, and the proud mom celebrated his birthday with an Instagram post.

“Today, our angel baby made of literal golden light sunshine is turning 4 and there are no words to express the gift that you are to all of us! You light up our lives every day! We love you so so so much baby boy!!!!!” Dewan wrote.

Callum and Everly will soon have another sibling as Dewan and Kazee announced in January they were expecting their second child together.

“I’m not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We’ll see,” she quipped in a January interview with Romper. “I’ll report back, but I do think there’s a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says, ‘OK, well, you just get it done.’ I’ve recovered great every time, but I’m open to whatever happens.”

“I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days,” she added. “I really love being a mom. That’s something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now.”

It’s been four years since Dewan and Kazee first got engaged, however, they are not rushing wedding plans.

“My family’s like, ‘When guys, when?’ We’ll get there. I promise, we’re getting there,” Dewan exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023. “We at least have the location, so we’ve gotten [a] step further. But it’s just been so busy, honestly. Life has been so busy, and work’s been busy.”