Moving on. Jenna Dewan revealed that she felt an “instant” connection when she met Channing Tatum in 2005.

Dewan, 37, is featured on the 15th anniversary cover of Vegas magazine and talked meeting the Magic Mike star on the set of Step Up. “We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition,” Dewan said. “When we met it felt like we had known each other for many years.”

The couple announced in April that they were calling it quits after almost nine years of marriage, but she says their friendship will always be the same: “Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we’re really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what.”

As far as her career, Dewan also has a lot to look forward to, including getting back to her dancing roots with her role as the host of World of Dance. “It fulfills my soul on a level that most work and jobs do not because dance is my true passion,” she said. “It’s always been something at the root of who I am; it’s in my blood. I did not see this job coming, and I didn’t know what to expect because I never really had the intention of hosting, ever. [But] I’m in a place in my life where I’m ready to say yes.”

The actress will also be appearing as the lead in the Fox musical drama, Mixtape, and said she’s learning how to choose the right projects. “Being a dancer, you’re ingrained with this mentality to make it work, and you can do it all, but as I matured … and had a child, I’ve realized that you do the things you’re meant to do,” she said. “You have to protect that and trust that even though you’re saying no to things, there are a ton of other, better yeses that will be coming.”

Since the split, both actors have been spotted out in public without their wedding rings and she dropped his last name on her social media accounts. Tatum, 38, and Dewan began dating shortly after they met on the set of the movie and tied the knot in 2009. The former couple, who share 4-year-old daughter Everly, released a statement via social media to announce their separation to fans.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the statement read. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

