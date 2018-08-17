Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are mourning the sudden death of their puppy Anastasia.

Johnson, 24, shared the sad news with her Instagram followers on Thursday, August 16. “Our sweet angel Anastasia unexpectedly passed away last night,” she wrote. “We are in complete and utter shock. I have truly never felt this type of sadness before.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro didn’t specify the cause of death in the Instagram post, nor did she say how old Anastasia was or how long she and 32-year-old Chmerkovskiy had been the pup’s owners. She seems to have started posting about Anastasia around February, and the puppy got her own Instagram account in April.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum did, however, share her prized memories of their time with Anastasia. “To my sweet baby girl… thank you for officially making us a family,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “You made it the 3 of us. You had a very adventurous life! You went on two different tours, you traveled the country, you went on set, you refused to sleep anywhere but my face, you had a big crush on Daddy, your sassy energy was contagious, and you brought immense joy into our lives. We treated you like our baby cause you definitely were.”

Now Johnson and her new fiancé, who’s also a DWTS pro, are contemplating a future without Anastasia. “I wish you could have been a flower girl at our wedding, but I know you’ll be there in spirit,” she added. “Go bark at everyone and everything and run around in heaven my love. We love and miss you so much.”

The couple got engaged in June after two years of dating off and on.

