Sharing his opinions! Jennifer Aniston revealed that pal Adam Sandler doesn’t hold back with his thoughts about her love life.

The Friends alum, 54, discussed her friendship with the comedian, 56, during a Tuesday, March 21, interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The California native noted that she and Sandler have known each other for more than 30 years, having met in their early 20s in Los Angeles.

When host Jimmy Fallon asked whether the duo have given each other any career advice in all those years, Aniston replied that they haven’t — but there’s one area where her Murder Mystery costar isn’t afraid to speak up.

“If I get anything from him it’s, ‘What are you doing?!’ — usually based on someone I’m dating,” the Friends With Money actress quipped.

The Emmy winner didn’t specify who Sandler has said that about, but her famous exes include Brad Pitt, Vince Vaughn, John Mayer and Justin Theroux. Aniston hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone since Theroux, 51, whom she married in 2015 after four years of dating. The Dumplin’ star and the Tropic Thunder writer announced their separation in February 2018, saying that the “decision was mutual and lovingly made.”

Throughout all her romantic ups and downs, Aniston’s friendship with Sandler has stood the test of time. “I knew I was going to be friends with her,” the Big Daddy star told E! News in 2019, recalling the duo’s first meeting. “I didn’t know I was going to be making movies with her. We both didn’t know that — we were young, and we didn’t have jobs quite then.”

The pair most recently reunited for Murder Mystery 2, which debuts on Netflix Friday, March 24. During filming, Aniston tried to make sure Sandler was practicing self-care, but he was somewhat resistant to her efforts.

“I very much love to take care of him,” the Along Came Polly star told Fallon, 48. “He’s so concerned about taking care of everyone else, which he really does, and he doesn’t take care of himself.”

The Golden Globe winner went on to say that she made smoothies for him and tried to give him herbal remedies when he was “exhausted,” but nothing really took. “Jackie’s like, ‘Thanks, it lasted about a minute,'” Aniston joked, referring to Sandler’s wife, Jackie Titone. “I’m like the mobile pharmacy. I’m the set medic.”

The Horrible Bosses actress also poked fun at Sandler’s affinity for casual clothing at all times, noting that he did make a little more effort when he received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor earlier this month.

“He wore a suit. He never wears a suit!” Aniston marveled. “It is weird because he kind of looks like he’s just playing dress-up. And he kind of just seems very uncomfortable.”