Girls’ night out! Jennifer Aniston stepped out for her friend Molly McNearney’s 40th birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 10, less than a month after her split from Justin Theroux.

The Friends alum, 49, looked stunning in a black silk top and a long gold necklace while posing in a photo booth with Amanda Anka (who is married to Aniston’s Horrible Bosses costar Jason Bateman), jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, birthday girl McNearney and Aniston’s manager Aleen Keshishian.

🎉🎂🍸💃🏻🕺#amandaanka @jenmeyerjewelry #jenniferaniston @mmcnearney A post shared by aleenkeshishian (@aleenkeshishian) on Mar 11, 2018 at 2:02pm PDT

The guest list also included Jimmy Kimmel (who is married to McNearney), Bateman and Kristen Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard. The Frozen voice actress, 37, shared a series of photos from the party on Instagram alongside the caption, “HAPPY MOLLYS BIRTHDAY EVERYONE!!! @mmcnearney is one of the kindest, most authentic, cleverest gals I have ever come accross [sic]. Her intelligence is only out shined by her wit. The world is better with her in it. I LOVE the fact that she exists. This is a very special day.”

Aniston has largely kept a low profile since she and Theroux, 46, announced on February 15 that they had separated after two years of marriage. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Multiple sources told Us Weekly exclusively that distance played a role in the breakup. “Jen tried the whole living in New York City thing with Justin, but at heart, she is a California girl. New York City just wasn’t ever going to be home for Jen,” one source said. “Encouraging Justin to spend as much time as he wanted in New York City is what doomed the marriage. Jen thought by doing so, spending time without her would make Justin miss her more.”

The Leftovers alum recently traveled to France, where he attended an event for Paris Fashion Week. A source tells Us that Theroux returned to his NYC apartment on Monday, March 12.

