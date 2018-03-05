Justin Theroux Heads to Paris After Jennifer Aniston Split

A breakup getaway! Justin Theroux stepped out in Paris, France, on Sunday, March 4, less than a month after his split from Jennifer Aniston.

Theroux, 46, sported the same the sunglasses and army-green jacket that he was spotted wearing in New York City on Thursday, March 1, which was also the first time the Leftovers actor was seen without his wedding ring. Theroux had a stern look on his face as he arrived at the Ritz Hotel in Paris.

Aniston, 49, meanwhile, was spotted sans her wedding ring the day before as she left best friend Courteney Cox’s home in Beverly Hills. The Friends costars have remained close over the years, and the Cougar Town alum, 53, and Lisa Kudrow recently told Us Weekly that they are in a group text with Aniston.

“Lisa, Jennifer and I all have a text chain, but to me it’s too much pressure. I’m not into the group text chain. I really don’t like it!” Cox told Us on Friday, March 2.

“It’s a lot,” Kudrow said.

Cox added, “And then you have something funny to say and you say it but then you send the text and they don’t get it.”

As previously reported, Theroux and Aniston called it quits last month after seven years together and two years of marriage. They announced their separation on February 15 via a joint statement: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

