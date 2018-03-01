A day after Jennifer Aniston was seen without her wedding ring, Justin Theroux stepped out without his.

The Leftovers actor, 46, was spotted sans ring on Thursday, March 1, in New York. City. Theroux wore sunglasses, an army-green jacket and had a serious look on his face. The Friends alum, 49, meanwhile, was all smiles leaving BFF Courteney Cox’s home in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, February 28.

As previously reported, the pair announced their separation via a joint statement on February 15 after seven years together and two years of marriage: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Theroux also stepped out in New York on Monday, February 26, at the gym and grabbing coffee with a friend. A source previously told Us that one of the reasons the former couple split was distance. Theroux seemingly prefers New York, while Aniston lives in California.

“Jen tried the whole living in New York City thing with Justin, but at heart, she is a California girl. New York City just wasn’t ever going to be home for Jen,” the source explained. “Encouraging Justin to spend as much time as he wanted in New York City is what doomed the marriage. Jen thought by doing so, spending time without her would make Justin miss her more.”

