Nearly reunited. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux just missed each other at Billy Kimmel’s first birthday party in Los Angeles, an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Billy’s first birthday party was at the Kimmel’s Hollywood Hills home on Saturday. Jennifer got there around 12:15 p.m. PT. She arrived with a girlfriend and was wearing the hand brace on her left hand,” the eyewitness tells Us of Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney’s Saturday, April 21, birthday party for their son. “As she arrived to Jimmy’s house, Justin was seen leaving.”

“Justin spent about 40 minutes at the party. Jennifer left around 2 p.m. PT,” the eyewitness continued. “Justin was in and out and acted totally normal. Jen did look a bit nervous. … They didn’t see each other.”

The Friends alum, 49, and Theroux, 46, announced their split in February after seven years together and two years of marriage.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” the pair’s joint statement to Us Weekly read at the time. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

A source told Us last month that Aniston and Theroux have barely spoken since calling it quits. The We’re The Millers star “is keeping busy with dinners and social engagements,” the insider explained, adding that Aniston’s friends “have really rallied around her … She is loving being with her girls. She has a great attitude.”

The Leftovers actor, who has been spotted in New York City and Paris since the split, posted a photo from Billy’s birthday party on Instagram.

“Happy ONE year birthday Billy! 🎂 A boy who in 365 days has done more for American national health care than we could all wish to do in our lifetimes,” Theroux wrote alongside a pic of himself holding Billy. “He doesn’t even know yet how courageous he is. An honor to know him and his incredible and equally courageous parents. ❤ Thank you @CedarsSinai & @ChildrensLA #registertovote.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host, 50, previously revealed that Billy underwent multiple surgeries for congenital heart defects after he was born. The proud father, who has used his platform to advocate for better healthcare for Americans, shared a photo of Billy at his birthday party.

“A yr ago today, God gave us this tough little boy,” he wrote. “Today, we thank the nurses & doctors at @CedarsSinai & @ChildrensLA who saved his life & those who shared thoughts & prayers. We cannot stay quiet. Please wish Billy happy birthday by REGISTERING TO VOTE! vote.gov.”

