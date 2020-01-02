Soaking up the sun in 2020! Jennifer Aniston rang in the new year on a tropical getaway with friends, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

According to a source, the 50-year-old Friends alum rented a villa near Tulum in Mexico for the vacation. The group holiday included Jimmy Kimmel, wife Molly McNearney and their kids, Jane, 5, and Billy, 2. Jason Bateman, wife Amanda Anka and their kids, Francesca, 13, and Maple, 7, were also on the trip.

Aniston has been celebrating holidays with friends for years. In November, she held Friendsgiving for Kimmel, Bateman, Courteney Cox, Will Arnett and even ex-husband Justin Theroux. More recently, she hosted her annual tree decorating party at her Bel-Air, California, home on December 14. Us confirmed that the Morning Show star’s first husband, Brad Pitt, was at the bash.

“Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection,” a source told Us last month. “They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that.”

Aniston and Pitt, 56, called it quits in 2005 after five years of marriage. Shortly after finalizing their divorce, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and Angelina Jolie went public with their romance. The twosome split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together.

“A reason Brad and Jen get along so well now is that they’ve agreed to bury the past and not analyze what went wrong,” a second source told Us in December. “They’re both looking forward, not back.”

Aniston, for her part, married Theroux, 48, in 2015. They split in February 2018 after less than three years of marriage.

While the actress spent New Year’s Eve in Mexico, she spent Christmas with her dad, John Aniston.

“Christmas with one of my creators. Then and now #TBT Love you, papa ❤️,” the Murder Mystery star wrote alongside a throwback photo and current pic of the father-daughter duo on December 26 via Instagram.

Aniston is expected to attend the 2020 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 5. She is nominated for role in The Morning Show.