Stepping out with her man! Jennifer Garner made her public debut with her new boyfriend, John Miller, on Friday, November 9.

The couple were spotted in a car together in Los Angeles, with Garner, 46, in a casual gray blazer, a pink blouse, jeans and glasses, and the businessman in a sweater over a white button-down and dark slacks.

E! News reports that the twosome took in a musical production of Dear Evan Hansen at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. Though they reportedly entered and exited separately, they looked happy when meeting up afterward at their car.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in October that the Peppermint star was dating someone new after she finalized the details of her divorce from Ben Affleck. “She’s ready to start the next phase of her life,” a source told Us at the time.

Later that month, another insider revealed that Garner and Miller had been together for about six months and that their relationship was “getting pretty serious.” A second source added, “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

A source told Us later in October that the feelings seem to be mutual, saying that the Save the Children activist was “head over heels in love” with the CaliGroup CEO, who is in the midst of a divorce with estranged wife Caroline Campbell.

Garner and Affleck’s 13-year marriage was officially dissolved on Wednesday, November 7. An insider told Us in October that the Batman star — with whom the actress shares kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — isn’t upset that Garner has moved on, however.

“Ben and Jen have immense love and respect for one another,” the source told Us. “They still coparent together and that will always come first. He will always be supportive of any decisions she makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy.”

