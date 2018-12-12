Not an end in sight! Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller are going strong despite speculation that they have put the brakes on their relationship.

“They are solid as a couple and committed,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 11, just one day after Entertainment Tonight reported that the pair were slowing things down.

“John and Jen are going stronger than ever,” the insider added. “They are still spending a lot of time together.”

The source noted that the Cali Group CEO, 40, “will typically spend the night” at the 46-year-old Peppermint actress’ house “because it’s easier to be unnoticed there.” The insider also revealed that the couple “also went away together over Thanksgiving weekend.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Garner and Miller’s relationship in October.

A source told Us in November that the 13 Going on 30 star is “extremely happy” with her new beau. “Jen has been thankful for John’s stable love and support during issues she has faced with [ex-husband Ben Affleck’s] sobriety,” the source added at the time. “He isn’t jealous and understands Jen’s commitment to helping Ben.”

“Jennifer does refer to John as her boyfriend,” the source noted. “John is absolutely head over heels in love with Jennifer.”

Garner and Affleck, 46, finalized their divorce in November after more than three years of separation. The exes share custody of their three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

The month prior, the Batman actor completed a 40-day stint in a rehab center for alcohol addiction after Garner and a sober coach staged an August intervention at Affleck’s home.

