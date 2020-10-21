Getting real. Jennifer Garner knows all about dating in the public eye — and the struggles that come along with it.

“If it’s true and you are starting to be serious with someone and they start saying, ‘Well, when are they gonna be engaged?’ It’s almost like you just want to get there so that you can complete that and just maybe it will die down for a second,” the actress, 48, said during the Monday, October 19 episode of the Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan show. “And then it’s immediately, ‘Trouble in paradise.’ And it becomes almost a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

The Peppermint star continued: “You’re always kind of chasing peace, and because it’s already been in print, it feels like it’s a done deal already — whatever it is.”

Garner separated from ex-husband Ben Affleck in 2015, with their divorce finalized in 2018. Us Weekly broke the news that six months later, Garner began dating John Miller. The pair split in August 2020 after two years and they still remain close friends.

“Jen says John brought her back to life,” a source told Us at the time. “It just wasn’t meant to be.”

A second insider added that Garner could not fully commit to the businessman. “John was ready to propose — they had many conversations about marriage — but Jen couldn’t see herself married to him,” the source shared. “He was devastated. He wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.”

Affleck, 48, who shares children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 8, with Garner, has also moved on with actress Ana de Armas. Us confirmed in March that the duo are officially dating.

“Ben is very supportive of Ana and tells her how amazing she is,” a source told Us exclusively in April about his growing bond with the 32-year-old Knives Out star. “Ana’s friends are constantly telling her how lucky she is to have Ben and think he is so charming, cool and fun. They’re so happy for her.”