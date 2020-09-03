Jennifer Garner and John Miller may have called it quits, but she’ll always be grateful for their time together, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“He made her feel beautiful, confident and sexy,” the insider says, noting that he proved “that there were men who could be trusted” after her split from ex-husband Ben Affleck. “He came into her life at a low point and became someone very significant.”

Us confirmed in August that Garner, 48, and Miller, 42, split after two years of dating. According to the source, they’re still friends.

“Jen says John brought her back to life,” the source says. “It just wasn’t meant to be.”

According to a second insider, the businessman was ready for marriage, but the Alias star “couldn’t commit.”

The second source tells Us, “John was ready to propose — they had many conversations about marriage — but Jen couldn’t see herself married to him. He was devastated; he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.”

Us broke the news in October 2018 that Garner and Miller had been quietly dating for six months following her split from Affleck, 48. The former spouses share daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8.

“John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce,” a third source previously told Us, referring to the CaliGroup CEO’s previous marriage to Caroline Campbell, with whom he has two children. “They’re on the same page and understand where things stand.”

Garner and Affleck, who separated in 2015, finalized their divorce in 2018. After his on-again, off-again relationship with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus ended for good, the Oscar winner started seeing Ana de Armas.

“Ben is very supportive of Ana and tells her how amazing she is,” a source told Us in April. “Ana’s friends are constantly telling her how lucky she is to have Ben and think he is so charming, cool and fun. They’re so happy for her.”

