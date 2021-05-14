She has to stan! Jennifer Lawrence just found out about Ben Affleck‘s recent reunion with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez — and reminded fans everywhere why she’s one of Hollywood’s most relatable stars.

“Breaking f–king news!” the Silver Linings Playbook actress, 30, exclaimed on the Thursday, May 13, episode of the “Bitch Bible” podcast hosted by Jackie Schimmel. “Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They’re in Montana. They are on vacation with each other right now.”

The Oscar winner gushed, “I’m so excited. I’m so happy for them.”

Lopez, 51, previously dated the Golden Globe winning-actor in the early 2000s after meeting on the set of Gigli. The pair got engaged in November 2002, but two years later, they called it quits. Earlier this year, fans wondered whether sparks were flying between the two once again when the Second Act star was spotted hanging out with Affleck in Los Angeles following her April split from Alex Rodriguez.

Weeks later, the pair were photographed together in Big Sky, Montana, over Mother’s Day weekend. “It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They looked very happy together.”

The “Get Right” songstress and the Argo director have maintained a close friendship in the years since calling off their engagement — and some members of their inner circles aren’t shocked to see them spending time together again.

“[They’ve] always loved each other,” a second source revealed, while a third insider noted that “things progressed” after the duo “had a heart-to-heart” about their romantic ups and downs. (Affleck, for his part, split from Ana de Armas in January.)

Neither Lopez nor the Gone Girl actor have publicly discussed their recent hangouts, but Rodriguez, 45, seemingly broke his silence on the situation with a shady comment. When asked about his former fiancée’s Montana getaway in a video posted by Page Six on Tuesday, May 11, the ex-MLB player simply said, “Go Yankees.” Affleck is famously a supporter of the New York team’s rival, the Boston Red Sox.

Despite his recent breakup, the retired athlete is “still holding out hope” that he and Lopez can work things out. “Alex was jealous that Jen and Ben were seeing each other,” a source exclusively told Us.

The Shotgun Wedding actress was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2002, and to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She shares twins Emme and Max, 13, with the “Vivir Mi Vida” crooner, 52.

Affleck shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.