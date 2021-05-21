Back at It! J. Lo Reunites With Ben Affleck in L.A. After Montana Trip

Can’t stay away! Shortly after their Montana trip sent fans into a frenzy, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited once again in Los Angeles, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The Hustlers actress, 51, and the Argo director, 48, were previously engaged for less than two years before calling it quits in 2004. In April, following her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, the former flames were spotted hanging out in California. The duo later “spent several days together” in Big Sky, Montana.

“It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben,” a second source revealed earlier this month, noting that the duo “looked very happy” during their getaway.

Social media users weren’t the only ones thrilled to see the pair enjoying time together — even other celebs got in on the excitement. Jennifer Lawrence, Sharon Stone, Kevin Smith and more couldn’t help but address the major news. When asked about his ex’s friendship with Affleck, Rodriguez, 45, kept his response lighthearted.

“Go Yankees,” he teased in a video published by Page Six earlier this month, seemingly throwing shade at Affleck’s favorite MLB team, the Boston Red Sox.

Despite his playful quip, the retired athlete is “still very sore and in a world of pain” about his split from Lopez, according to a source. “It’s the first time anyone can remember him being dumped like this, at least publicly,” the insider told Us. “While he and J. Lo have tried to sugar coat it, there’s zero doubt it’s really hurt his ego. … It’s a tough pill to swallow but that’s his new reality.”

Rodriguez popped the question in 2019, two years after he and Lopez began dating. One month after they shut down rumors that they had split, the duo confirmed their breakup in a joint statement to Today.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said at the time.

While fans continue to speculate about the former American Idol judge’s status with the Way Back actor, she fueled rumors by posting powerful quotes about finding a “great love” in a recent Instagram Story. Though they’ve spent plenty of time together lately, the duo aren’t trying to rush into a serious situation.

“Right now they’re going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible, but there’s still some discussing to do before they officially go public,” an insider previously told Us. “It’s very clear they’ve fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure.”