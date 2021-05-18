Still a romantic! Jennifer Lopez gave a glimpse at her view on love after her split from Alex Rodriguez and her surprise reunion with ex Ben Affleck.

“Monday Motivation,” Lopez, 51, captioned a photo of several inspiring cards in an Instagram Story on Monday, May 17.

The chosen words of encouragement included messages from authors such as George Elliot and Willa Cather.

“Where there is great love there are always miracles,” a quote by Cather read.

Another card included Elliot’s words: “The comfort, the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person, having neither to weigh thoughts nor measure words, but pouring them all just as they are.”

These affirmations from the Hustlers star come after she was spotted spending time with Affleck, 48.

The Argo producer was initially spotted visiting the singer’s home in Los Angeles in April. The pair later reunited when they spent Mother’s Day weekend in Big Sky, Montana.

“It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

The insider added that “they looked very happy together” during their trip.

Lopez’s getaway with Affleck comes one month after she called off her engagement to Rodriguez, 45.

The exes started dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later. After previously denying split rumors, the duo shared a joint statement with Today in April confirming the end of their relationship. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the statement read. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Us confirmed two weeks later that Lopez had reconnected with the Affleck, who she was originally engaged to from 2002 to early 2004.

Affleck, who recently split from girlfriend Ana de Armas, has remained friendly with Lopez over the years, even going as far as to gush over her timeless beauty in a recent conversation with InStyle.

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?” he told the publication as part of the Grammy Nominee’s May cover story. “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts.”

While fans have speculated about the former couple’s status following their recent Montana trip, an insider exclusively told Us that Lopez is “really loving Ben’s friendship” right now.

“[She] has feelings for Ben. They are taking it slowly, but things are moving in a romantic direction,” the source revealed. “She is focused on her kids and she’s working in Miami.”

Lopez was previously married to Marc Anthony from June 2004 to June 2014. They share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. She was also married to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998.

Affleck, for his part, married Jennifer Garner in 2005. The pair, who share daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, finalized their divorce in October 2018.