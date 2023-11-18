Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck brought their love and luck to Las Vegas for a charity poker and blackjack tournament.

Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, cohosted the Eastern Congo Initiative Gaming Tournament alongside Mark Scheinberg on Friday, November 17, where the married couple wowed on the red carpet. The event was held at Lavo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Lopez sizzled in a black sequined gown featuring cutouts across her waist and down one side. She completed her look with a black clutch and diamond drop earrings. Affleck, for his part, looked dapper in a blue suit.

Lopez and Affleck, fresh off celebrating their first anniversary, looked every bit in love on the carpet. They were spotted adorably gazing into one another’s eyes between photos.

The benefit, in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality, raised funds for Affleck’s Eastern Congo Initiative (ECI). The nonprofit helps local organizations in the Congo tackle economic development, women’s empowerment, food insecurity and sustainability projects.

Lopez and Affleck invited a star-studded crowd, including John Hamm and wife Anna Osceola, Jimmy Kimmel, James Marsden, Tobey Maguire, Cara Delevingne and Colton Underwood. Attendees had a chance to play rounds of blackjack or poker to benefit the ECI. Casamigos provided cocktails.

Friday’s soirée was the latest public date night for Lopez and Affleck, who celebrated their first year of marriage in July.

“The time has absolutely flown by,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting their families “have blended so seamlessly” since tying the knot.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their 2000s-era romance, which ended with a broken engagement, in May 2021. Affleck proposed for a second time in April 2022 before they eloped the following July in Las Vegas with just their children as witnesses. Lopez shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck, meanwhile, coparents kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Since the nuptials — they renewed their vows in August 2022 at Affleck’s Georgia estate — Lopez and Affleck have remained as in love as ever.

“Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value,” the Grammy winner told Vogue in an interview published earlier this month. “I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else.”

She continued: “I’m finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically. Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today.”