Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are once again proving that it is possible to remain on good terms with an ex.

Affleck and Garner, both 51, were spotted catching up in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday, November 9. The former couple were all smiles while grabbing coffee, with Garner sporting a dark blue jacket and jeans as Affleck opted for a light blue puffer jacket, a sweater and beige pants.

Affleck and Garner have stayed close as they continue to coparent kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14 and Samuel, 11. The pair initially met on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2001 and reconnected three years later. They exchanged vows in June 2005 before expanding their family.

Following a decade of marriage, Affleck and Garner announced their decision to part ways. “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in a joint statement in 2015. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to coparenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

A source later exclusively told Us Weekly that coparenting has always been “a work in progress” for Affleck and Garner.

“Things come up between them, but they are committed to doing the best they can for the kids,” the insider revealed in March 2020, two years after their divorce was finalized. “They stay on top of things and have a lot of meetings and check-ins. They want to be the best parents they can for the kids. If they have differences, they keep it to themselves and don’t let it have an impact. They always put on happy faces for the kids and put their well-being first.”

Affleck and Garner have both publicly moved on after calling it quits. The Argo director, who was previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez from 2002 to 2004, rekindled his romance with the singer, 54, in early 2021.

Lopez revealed in April 2022 that Affleck proposed. They wasted no time tying the knot with a Las Vegas ceremony three months later. The twosome celebrated their love again with a larger wedding in August 2022.

Garner, meanwhile, has been dating John Miller off and on since 2018. “She’s proud to show him off,” a second source told Us in June. “Jen’s not nearly as shy as she once was with John because they’re a lot more comfortable and secure with each other.”

The insider added: “Jen and John are perfectly happy with the way things are right now.”

That same month, Garner issued a sweet message to Affleck in honor of Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best to ever do the job. (Jeans in church 😬— I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn’t 🙏). We love you, Dad. X,” she captioned an Instagram post in June, which featured a photo of her with her parents. “PS Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X.”