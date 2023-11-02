Your account
Ben Affleck Helps Jennifer Lopez Feel ‘More Beautiful’ Than Ever: ‘I Love Every Part of Myself’

Jennifer Lopez’s marriage to Ben Affleck has her glowing from the inside out.

Lopez, 54, recently opened up about the newfound beauty mindset that she discovered during her first year of marriage to Affleck, 51. “Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value,” she told Vogue in a profile published on Thursday, November 2. “I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else.”

“I’m finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically,” Lopez continued, noting, “Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today.”

Although the couple are married now, they’ve shared a fair amount of ups and downs together through the years.

Lopez and Affleck met while filming the 2002 movie Gigli. In November of that year, Affleck got down on one knee and proposed to Lopez.

Days before their planned September 2003 nuptials, the couple called off their wedding and later announced their split in January 2004.

Over a decade later, the duo were spotted hanging out again in April 2021. The following month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair have “always loved each other.” A second source noted that the couple had a “heart-to-heart” that “reignited a spark between them” following their respective splits from Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez.

In April 2022, Lopez announced she and Affleck were engaged again. Three months later, the twosome tied the knot at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

Although their initial ceremony was “fun and casual,” according to an insider, the couple later exchanged vows for a second time in August 2022 at Affleck’s Georgia residence. They even went on a second honeymoon to Lake Como, Italy, after visiting Paris following their Vegas wedding.

An insider later told Us that the duo’s families “have blended so seamlessly” since the wedding

Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck coparents three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 17, Seraphina 14, and Samuel, 11.

