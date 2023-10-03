Jennifer Lopez is getting real about her insecurities.

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer, 54, opened up about feeling uncomfortable in her own skin while presenting her trainer, Tracy Anderson, with the award for Outstanding Achievement in Fitness at the Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday, October 1 — and recalled being hard on her body after giving birth to twins Max and Emme.

“I’ve been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now,” Lopez shared, per E! News. “And I’m reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed.”

She continued: “I met Tracy right after I had my twins. I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before — as most new moms do after giving birth.”

Lopez, who shares Max and Emme, now 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, noted that Anderson helped her “embrace the new me” and “realized that I could be stronger than I ever had before.”

Prior to Lopez’s heartfelt dedication on Sunday, Anderson — who is known for her A-list client list which includes Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian — shared why she thinks celebrities have resonated so deeply with her fitness routines, which include breaking down the “toxic part of our culture” that fuels insecurities.

“It’s not about getting to a certain size or having perfect skin or shiny hair or a certain bra size or butt shape,” she told E!. “It’s about something so much deeper than that. It’s something that lights up behind the eyes and the soul—and not all these superficial things.”

Anderson’s workouts have seemingly helped Lopez regain her confidence postpartum. The singer celebrated her 54th birthday in July by dancing on tables with friends and showing off her toned physique as she soaked up the sun on the water. “Birthday mood…all month!!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a series of images from the celebration.

Lopez has likely also been re-energized by her romance with Ben Affleck, whom she previously dated in the early 2000s. After finalizing her divorce from Anthony, 55, in 2014, Lopez moved on with Alex Rodriguez. The pair were together for four years before calling off their engagement in April 2021. Later that year, she rekindled her romance with Affleck, 51, and the couple tied the knot in July 2022.

The couple have since taken to social media to gush over their love for one another — and Lopez has often praised Affleck for being an “amazing” husband and stepfather to her children. (Affleck shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

“It brings tears to my eyes, he is honestly the best dad I have ever seen,” Lopez said of the Argo director during a May 2023 appearance on The View. “He’s such a brilliant guy anyway, and you can tell that when he had his kids he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it. He’s present, and that’s all you can ask, for a present, loving dad who shows up every single day, and that’s who he is.”